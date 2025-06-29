Over 300 grace Electrical Safety Day celebrations

New Delhi: The Central Electricity Authority (CEA), Ministry of Power, in collaboration with BSES discoms, organised the Electrical Safety Day 2025 here Saturday. Celebrated nationally since 2018, Electrical Safety Day on June 26 serves as a powerful reminder of India’s commitment to creating a zero-harm electrical ecosystem that evolves in tandem with the country’s clean and smart energy ambitions. This year’s theme, “Smart Energy, Safe Nation”, underscored the need to infuse safety into every facet of India’s modernising energy journey—especially in the context of emerging technologies like battery energy storage systems (BESS), electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure and rooftop solar.

The event was inaugurated by Shripad Yesso Naik, Minister of State for Power and New Renewable Energy, who highlighted the need for robust safety protocols. “Electrical Safety Day is a powerful reminder to us as we transition towards a cleaner, smarter, and more digital energy ecosystem, safety must remain at the core of every advancement,” he said. Over 300 delegates from more than 50 organisations attended the event in person, while thousands more joined virtually through a live YouTube webcast. “Electrical Safety is not just a mandate—it’s a mindset,” CEA chairperson Ghanshyam Prasad said.