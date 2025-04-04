Over 30 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs to be built: Pankaj

New Delhi: The Delhi government has announced plans to establish between 34 and 36 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM), Health minister Pankaj Singh said on Wednesday. The exact number of centers will be confirmed within the next 15 to 20 days.

Singh also took a sharp dig at the opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over alleged financial irregularities highlighted in the recent Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report. “I would advise the Opposition to learn to face the truth. The CAG report exposes their misdeeds, and they must acknowledge and rectify their mistakes. Who will stop them from paying fines for their errors?” he stated.

During the Delhi Assembly Budget session, multiple irregularities in the AAP government’s functioning were flagged. Singh assured that those involved in scams would be held accountable. He emphasized the government’s commitment to strengthening healthcare infrastructure and improving public health services.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the BJP-led Delhi government has allocated Rs 12,893 crore for the health sector in the 2025-26 budget. This funding will support major healthcare

initiatives, including the Ayushman Bharat — Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), the establishment of two new medical colleges, and an expansion of hospital capacity by 16,186 beds.

A substantial Rs 1,666.66 crore has been earmarked under PM-ABHIM to enhance critical care facilities and diagnostic services. Additionally, Rs 320 crore will be invested in setting up 400 Health and Wellness Centres (HWCs), also known as Ayushman Arogya Mandirs.

Further, Rs 9.92 crore has been allocated for the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, which aims to digitize patient records and streamline healthcare services. Meanwhile, Rs 147.64 crore has been designated to expand financial protection under AB-PMJAY, ensuring more families benefit from free and cashless treatment for severe illnesses.

With this budget, the Delhi government aims to bolster the healthcare sector, ensuring improved accessibility and affordability for residents.