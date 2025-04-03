Over 2K primary teachers’ contracts renewed: DoE

New Delhi: In a bid to address the Pupil-Teacher Ratio (PTR) in government schools, the Directorate of Education (DoE) has extended the contractual engagement of upper primary and elementary teachers under Samagra Shiksha-Delhi for another year, until March 2026.

The order, issued on Monday, ensures that teachers whose contracts expired on March 31, 2025, will continue their service for an additional year. This extension applies to teachers working in the Department of Education, Schools of Specialised Excellence (SOSE), and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) schools.

According to the directive, 248 upper primary teachers, 151 primary teachers in MCD schools under diverted capacity, and 2,099 primary teachers in MCD schools will be re-engaged on a contractual basis. Their deployment will be prioritised within their current schools based on student enrollment needs. If no vacancy exists, they will be assigned to other schools within the same district.

Teachers with a history of duty negligence will not be considered for re-engagement unless approved by the concerned District Project Officer (DPO). Additionally, those who have been absent without authorised leave or have adverse reports against them will not be eligible for renewal in the 2025-26 session.

The DoE has directed all District Project Officers (DPOs) and Deputy Directors of Education (DDEs) to issue new agreements and offer letters to contractual teachers whose terms ended on March 31, ensuring staff continuity in Delhi’s government schools. Education officials have

welcomed the decision.