Over 2K fines issued for drink-and-drive

GURUGRAM: The Gurugram Traffic Police issued challans to 2,487 drivers, including 25 women, for driving under the influence of alcohol during November.

The campaign, part of a broader effort to enhance road safety and ensure compliance with traffic regulations, also resulted in the impounding of three vehicles.

Under the leadership of Commissioner of Police Vikas Arora and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Virendra Vij, the campaign targeted drink-and-drive violations through strategically deployed checkpoints across the city.

The initiative sought to curb such risky behavior and promote safer driving habits, aligning with the department’s mission to maintain traffic discipline and reduce road accidents.

To execute the campaign effectively, DCP Traffic Virendra Vij established multiple specialised teams. These teams were stationed at pre-identified locations with clear instructions to conduct thorough checks.

Over the course of the month, they apprehended thousands of violators, ensuring swift action through the issuance of challans.

The crackdown not only highlights the department’s zero-tolerance policy toward drink and drive but also underscores its commitment to public safety. “This campaign was designed to target those endangering themselves and others on the road by driving under the influence. We will continue such efforts to maintain safety and order,” said a Gurugram Traffic Police official.

Apart from penalising violators, the initiative serves as a deterrent to others. The department has reiterated its appeal to residents to follow traffic rules, emphasizing the dangers of intoxicated driving.

Regular nighttime checkpoints will remain a key enforcement tool, ensuring continuous monitoring and action against offenders.