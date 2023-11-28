Over 29,000 stray dogs sterilised this year till September, says MCD

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has sterilised 29,048 stray dogs this year till September, an official said on Monday.



“This year, till September 2023, 29,048 stray dogs have been sterilised and the MCD is fully compliant with the ABC (Animal Birth Control) rules,” the official said.

He said that all the ABC centres allotted by the MCD for sterilisation and immunisation of stray dogs are also complying with the rules.

The civic body sterilised 12,244 stray dogs between April and June, according to a status report submitted before the Delhi High Court.

More than 59,000 dogs were sterilised during 2022-2023, the MCD had told the court.

The civic body also vaccinated more than 63,000 stray dogs against rabies during the same period, it had said.

Last week, the corporation requested all pet dog owners within the Shahdara North Zone to register on the MCD website. All resident welfare associations in the jurisdiction were asked to inform people to get pet dogs registered.