Over 2.46L CCTVs installed in Capital

More than 2.46 lakh cameras have been installed in the 70 Assembly constituencies of the national Capital as part of the Delhi government’s CCTV project, officials said on Wednesday.

The city government’s Public Works Department has set a target of installing 2.80 lakh CCTV cameras across the city. It received approval to install 2,68,462 cameras and 2,46,424 or 88 per cent of them have been installed in phase 1 and phase 2, they said.

This information was shared by the Delhi government in the Vidhan Sabha on Monday.

The CCTV project is one of the flagship schemes of the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi while the PWD is the nodal department for installing the cameras at public places, according to officials.

The CCTV cameras provide support to police in maintaining law and order as they act as an aid in the investigation of cases while deterring and detecting criminal activities, officials said.

The cameras also help to monitor suspicious people, vehicles, objects and select vital installations/public places in residential areas and markets, they said.

In 2021, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal cited a survey and said that the city is well ahead of London,

New York, Singapore and Paris in terms of CCTV cameras per square mile.

According to a survey, Delhi ranks number one in

150 cities in the world in terms of CCTV cameras installed per square mile, the chief

minister said.