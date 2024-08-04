Over 200 homes, shops razed in N Delhi’s Khyber Pass

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police and the Land and Development office demolished unauthorized constructions of more than 200 residents in North Delhi’s Khyber Pass in Civil Lines on Sunday.



The residents of North Delhi’s Khyber Pass in Civil Lines were confronted with a distressing scene, bulldozers positioned outside their homes, ready to demolish structures that had stood for decades.

This shocking development followed a government notice delivered on Friday, which informed residents that their homes and shops would be demolished on Sunday, giving them only two days to evacuate with their belongings.

The demolition drive was conducted by the Delhi Police in conjunction with officers from the Land and Development Office. The operation was aimed to remove all unauthorised constructions and shops in the area.

“This house was built with all my earnings, and I have been living in this house for 70 years now,” a resident shared with the Millennium Post, capturing the sense of loss felt by many in the community.

Despite the limited notice, some residents managed to save a few belongings, while others stood in disbelief as their homes were dismantled.

On Sunday, several houses and shops were demolished, yet not all residents faced immediate action. Some received notices indicating that demolition would occur in the coming days.

A shop owner, whose livelihood was destroyed, expressed deep concern for his

family’s future.

“I owned only one shop, which supported my family and allowed my two kids to study at the nearby school. Now I am worried about their future,” he said, staring at the ruins of his shop.

The demolition drive has its roots in a legal dispute dating back to 2010 when a petition was filed in the High Court. The court had ordered that “no coercive steps be taken” against the petitioners.

However, earlier this year, authorities issued an order threatening the removal of alleged unauthorized occupations and constructions from the area.

In response, the petitioners filed an application seeking clarification, but this did not prevent the recent

demolitions.

A mother of two daughters questioned the feasibility of relocating a home filled with decades of belongings in just two days.

“How can someone shift a decades-old house with all of its belongings to another place in just two days?” she asked, highlighting the impracticality and emotional strain of the situation.

For many, the bulldozers have not only razed structures but also shattered lives built over generations.

Residents have expressed their intent to challenge the demolition in court, arguing that the government’s actions were not only abrupt but also violated previous

court orders.

They are calling for a more humane approach that considers the historical and emotional significance of their homes and businesses.

The demolition drive has brought to light the broader issue of unauthorised constructions in Delhi and the

government’s approach to addressing them.