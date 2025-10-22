Over 1K sites to host Chhath Puja: Mishra

New Delhi: The Delhi government is gearing up for one of the largest celebrations of Chhath Puja ever witnessed in the capital, with preparations underway at over 1,000 locations across the city. Minister for Art, Culture & Language Kapil Mishra chaired a review meeting on Tuesday with the Purvanchal Morcha to assess the arrangements. The meeting was attended by Purvanchal Morcha President Shri Santosh Ojha and other members.

Mishra said this year’s Chhath Mahaparv will be the “most extensive and inclusive celebration so far,” with major ghats on the Yamuna River, as well as key sites in Dwarka, Hathi Ghat, Pitampura, and Sonia Vihar, hosting grand events. “After many years, special arrangements are being made at the Yamuna Ghats, and there is tremendous enthusiasm among devotees,” he said.

To preserve and promote Purvanchal’s rich folk culture, the Department of Art, Culture & Language will organize cultural programs, including folk songs and dance performances, at over 200 locations. Decorative gates, idols of Chhathi Maiyya and the Sun God, and elaborate lighting will adorn the ghats. At select sites, ‘Model Chhath Ghats’ will be developed to showcase ideal arrangements and facilities.

Highlighting administrative efficiency, Mishra announced the implementation of a Single Window Clearance System for permissions and NOCs related to Chhath Ghats, similar to systems used for large-scale events like Kanwar Yatra, Ganesh Utsav, Durga Puja, and Ramlila. A nodal officer will be appointed in each municipal zone to coordinate arrangements.

The MCD has been directed to ensure round-the-clock cleanliness, while the Irrigation and Flood Control Department will oversee barricading and safety. The Fire Department and NDMC will ensure all safety standards are met. Mobile toilets, ambulances, fire tenders, and

drinking water facilities will be available at all major sites, along with arrangements for breakfast for devotees after the morning arghya.

“Chhath Mahaparv is not just a festival of Purvanchal, it is a celebration of Delhi’s unity and diversity,” Mishra said, adding that the government aims to make it a symbol of faith, culture, and social harmony.