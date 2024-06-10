Over 16.8K booked in city for defective number plates

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Traffic Police have significantly intensified their crackdown on vehicles with defective number plates this year to robust drive to bolster road safety and enforce traffic regulations.



This heightened crackdown is part of a broader initiative aimed at improving compliance and reducing traffic violations and security risks associated with improper vehicle identification.

As a result of this initiative, there has been a substantial increase in the number of penalties imposed on vehicle owners for defective number plates.

Such defects include plates that are illegible, improperly formatted, or non-compliant with prescribed standards. These defects have been identified as major contributors to traffic violations and pose serious security concerns.

To effectively tackle this issue, the Delhi Traffic Police have deployed additional personnel and resources. Special drives and checkpoints have been set up across the city, particularly focusing on high-traffic areas and key entry and exit points.

This strategic deployment aims to monitor and apprehend violators more efficiently.

The statistics for 2024 highlight the success of these efforts, with 16,859 violators booked for defective number plates, a dramatic rise from the 4,363 prosecutions in 2023.

This represents an increase of nearly 286% in prosecutions compared to the previous year, underscoring the intensified enforcement measures taken by the authorities.

Further analysis by the Delhi Traffic Police has identified the top ten traffic circles with the highest number of challans issued for defective number plates in 2024.

This analysis helps pinpoint regions where traffic

violations are most prevalent, allowing for more targeted enforcement strategies to enhance compliance with traffic regulations.

In addition to on-ground enforcement, the Delhi Traffic Police have launched extensive public awareness campaigns.

These campaigns, conducted through social media and in collaboration with automobile associations, aim to educate vehicle owners about the legal requirements for number plates and the potential penalties for non-compliance.