‘Over 15,000 EWS seats denied in 16 top Delhi private schools’

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Parents Association (DPA) has alleged a massive scam involving 15,127 Economically Weaker Section (EWS) seats across 16 reputed private schools in the Capital, calling it a systematic denial of educational rights to underprivileged children. In a letter addressed to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Lt Governor VK Saxena, CBSE, and child rights bodies like NCPCR and NHRC, the association has demanded strict legal action against the schools and a comprehensive government audit of EWS admissions across the city.

As per the DPA’s analysis of government data, the 16 schools, including Salwan Public School (1,237 seats), OPG World School (1,408), and Sri Venkateshwar International School (2,076), among others, have allegedly embezzled EWS/DG category seats over the past decade. On average, only 13 per cent of the mandated 25 per cent EWS quota has been filled, the association claimed.

“These schools have violated the Right to Education Act while operating on government land allotted at subsidised rates under the condition of reserving 25 per cent seats for EWS students,” the DPA said in its complaint. It further alleged that schools profited by selling reserved seats, charging EWS students full fees, and collecting money in the name of festivals, picnics, and uniforms.

The DPA warned the scam could involve lakhs of seats citywide, calling it “a betrayal of trust.” It urged authorities to ensure transparency in EWS admissions and hold schools accountable.