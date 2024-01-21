Over 1.3L school students associated with Yamuna cleaning campaign:DJB

New Delhi: More than 1.3 lakh school students have been associated with the Yamuna cleaning campaign in the last two years under the Delhi government’s ‘Yamuna Ki Pathshala’ campaign, officials said on Saturday.



‘Yamuna Ki Pathshala’ is a special programme of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and its partner NGOs where the school students are made aware of Yamuna and its health through activities like street plays and essay and painting competitions.

The DJB began this programme in 2022.

“The Delhi Jal Board is increasing participation of people in the Yamuna cleaning campaign. So far, a total of 1,37,280 school students have been connected with the campaign. Between March 2022 and December 2023, ‘Yamuna Ki Pathshala’ programme was organised in 572 Delhi schools,” a statement from the DJB said. The DJB successfully connected with 7,920 students through the ‘Yamuna Ki Pathshala’ programme in December 2023 alone, the statement added.

“All four partner NGOs of the Delhi Jal Board are playing important roles in ‘Yamuna Ki Pathshala’ under Yamuna Action Plan-III. Partner NGO Haryali Center for Rural Development has been successful in organising Yamuna Ki Pathshala in 173 schools, Ganga Devi Educational Society in 160, Rural Education and Welfare Society in 137 and Social Network India in 102 schools,” the DJB said.

Under Yamuna Action Plan-III, the Delhi Jal Board has an objective of selecting 1,200 schools and making the school children aware about the conservation of the Yamuna river.

The ‘Yamuna Ki Pathshala’ programme is meant for the students attending class 6 to 8 in both the government and the private schools.