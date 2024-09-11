Over 1,200 flats of DDA’s housing scheme sold on 2nd day of booking

New Delhi: More than 1,200 flats were sold out of the DDA’s Sasta Ghar and Madhyam Vargiya housing scheme on the second day of its booking, an official statement said on Wednesday. “So far more than 1,050 flats under Sasta Ghar and around 250 flats under Madhyam Vargiya housing scheme sold out by evening of second day. “As part of DDA’s commitment to issue demand letters within 24 hours of booking of flats, so far more than 1,170 demand letters have been issued online,” the statement said. On Tuesday, over 1,100 flats of the Sasta Ghar and Madhyam Vargiya Housing schemes were sold in four hours.