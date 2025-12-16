Over 12 injured as fog causes major pile-up near Gr Noida

Greater Noida: Around 20 vehicles were involved in a major pile-up on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway on Monday morning after dense fog severely reduced visibility. The accident occurred around 8 am in the Ecotech-I area of Greater Noida, police said.

The pile-up involved trucks, cars, buses and a few two-wheelers. Police officials said poor visibility prevented drivers from spotting slow-moving vehicles ahead. “A truck reportedly applied sudden brakes, following which several vehicles crashed into one another, triggering a chain-reaction accident,” an officer said.

At least 12 people were injured in the incident. While most sustained minor injuries, some were taken to nearby hospitals, including the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), as a precaution. No fatalities have been reported so far, officials confirmed.

Eyewitnesses said visibility on the expressway was extremely poor, with drivers able to see only a few metres ahead. “There was heavy fog, and suddenly we heard loud crashing sounds. Vehicles kept hitting each other,” said Yogesh Chaudhary, a commuter travelling towards Delhi at the time.

The accident led to long traffic jams on both carriageways of the expressway, with several vehicles stranded for nearly three hours. Traffic movement remained disrupted until damaged vehicles were cleared from the road.

Traffic police, local police and highway authorities rushed to the spot and launched rescue and clearance operations. Cranes were deployed to remove damaged vehicles, while traffic was diverted through alternative routes to ease congestion.

Officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said visibility in the area had dropped to less than 20 metres due to dense fog. Warning signs were placed along the stretch, and fog lights were switched on at key points to alert approaching motorists.

Police have urged commuters to exercise caution while driving during winter mornings. Motorists have been advised to maintain a safe distance, use fog lights, avoid overspeeding and remain alert in low-visibility conditions.