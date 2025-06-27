Over 1,100 arrested for drug trafficking in 4 months: CM

New Delhi: On the occasion of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta issued a clarion call for collective action to eliminate drug abuse from society. Speaking at a state-level public awareness programme held at the Yamuna Sports Complex, she urged citizens to come together to secure a drug-free future for the nation.

“To secure our children’s future, we must unite against drugs,” the Chief Minister declared, addressing a packed gathering that included Delhi Cabinet Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh, MP Manoj Tiwari, and MLAs Om Prakash Sharma, Sanjay Goel, and Dr. Anil Goel. All dignitaries, alongside citizens, took a pledge to fight drug abuse in unison.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the programme draws inspiration from the “Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan” initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. “When India celebrates 100 years of independence in 2047, we must be able to present it as a healthy, empowered, and drug-free nation,” she said.

CM Gupta spoke of two kinds of “nasha” or intoxication, one destructive, and the other transformative. “One kind of intoxication destroys the body, family, and society,

while the other fills us with the energy of patriotism and social service,” she noted, citing the selfless dedication of Indian soldiers as an example of positive passion.

To support the public’s role in this effort, she highlighted the dedicated helpline number 1933, urging residents to report any drug use or sale they encounter. “If anyone notices drug use or sale around them, they must immediately call 1933. The police will ensure swift action,” she assured.

The CM shared key statistics on recent enforcement. “In the first four months of 2025, Delhi Police has arrested over 1,100 people involved in drug trafficking. FIRs have been filed, drugs seized, and addicted individuals have been referred to rehabilitation,” she said, underlining the government’s resolve.

Delhi minister Ravinder Indraj Singh echoed the sentiment, stating, “The Delhi Government is not just running programme, it is leading a people’s movement against drugs. A drug-free India by 2047 is our collective responsibility, and the Rekha Government is committed to fulfilling this dream with full force.”

The event served as a powerful call to action, marking the day with a renewed pledge for a healthier, drug-free society.