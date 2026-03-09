Over 10,000 women join Pinkathon run on Women’s Day; Sood highlights role of fitness initiatives in building healthy society

New Delhi: Marking International Women’s Day with a strong message of fitness and empowerment, Delhi’s Education and Sports Minister Ashish Sood on Sunday flagged off the Zydus Pinkathon Run at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from more than 10,000 women, highlighting the growing momentum for women’s health, fitness and empowerment in the national capital.

The run was organised as part of the nationwide Pinkathon movement that encourages women to adopt an active and healthy lifestyle. vice chairperson of Zydus Foundation Meha Patel, fitness icon Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar were also present at the event.

Participants from different age groups joined the run with the message of “Healthy Women, Empowered Nation,” emphasising the importance of women’s health and well-being. The event also celebrated women who have participated in long-distance runs of 100 km, 75 km and 50 km, recognising their determination and achievements in endurance sports.

Speaking at the event, Education and Sports Minister Ashish Sood said the enthusiasm shown by women participants was inspiring. “Although every day is Women’s Day, it is extremely inspiring to see such a large number of women early in the morning on March 8, International Women’s Day, participating in the run with awareness about their health,” he said.

Highlighting the significance of the Pinkathon movement, Sood added that the initiative goes beyond a sporting event. “Pinkathon is not just a run but a movement that encourages women to believe in their strength, challenge their limits and live a healthy, empowered and confident life,” he said.

The minister also referred to the Fit India Movement launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that the event was organised to further strengthen the message of fitness and healthy living among citizens. He noted that the large participation of women reflects the growing awareness about health and physical activity.

Sood emphasised the role of women in building a strong society and nation. “A healthy woman is the foundation of a healthy society, a healthy nation and a healthy family,” he said. “The vision of Viksit Bharat @2047 cannot be fulfilled without the contribution of the women of our country.”

He added that under the leadership of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Delhi Government is working at multiple levels to strengthen sports culture in the capital. “Such programmes not only inspire and encourage women towards fitness but also promote a healthy and positive lifestyle in society,” the minister said. Appreciating the efforts of Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar for promoting the Pinkathon initiative, Sood said the campaign is motivating women across the country to embrace fitness and move forward with confidence.