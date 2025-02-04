Over 10,000 join Navy’s inaugural half-marathon in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Indian Navy’s inaugural half-marathon in the national capital on Sunday witnessed participation of over 10,000 people across three categories.

The flagship races -- 21.1 km and 10 km -- were flagged off by Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in the presence of Chief of the Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi and Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A P Singh.

The third category of the half-marathon was that of 5 km run.

“The event witnessed more than 10,000 participants competing across three race categories: 21.1 km, 10 km and 5 km runs, making it an inclusive event for runners of all calibres and backgrounds,” the Navy said.

The half-marathon began at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and the race route covered various iconic landmarks including the India Gate and Kartavya Path.

“This landmark event aimed to promote health and fitness amongst participants from all walks of life, encouraging them to embrace physical activity and adopt an active lifestyle for overall well-being,” the Navy said in a statement.

“The event also fostered a sense of camaraderie and competition, bringing people together to forge stronger bonds with the Indian Navy. It further aimed to inspire the youth to consider joining the Indian Navy, a career synonymous with courage, discipline and service to the nation,” it said.

In the 21.1 km (Men) category, Kulbir Singh emerged as the winner while among the women participants, it was Vrinda Bhandari who topped the race, the statement said.