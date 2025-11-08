Over 10,000 allottees to benefit from YEIDA deadline extension

Greater Noida: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has granted a major relief to thousands of its allottees during its 87th board meeting held on Friday. The Authority has extended the construction deadline for plot owners who have not yet built their structures despite executing lease deeds. These allottees will now have time until December 2026 to complete construction without paying any additional charges.

The board, chaired by YEIDA chairman Alok Kumar,approved several proposals related to allottees. Addressing the meeting, YEIDA CEO Rakesh Kumar Singh said that earlier the board had granted a free extension up to December 2025. However, since internal development works like civil and electrical infrastructure in several sectors are still about 25 per cent incomplete, many allottees were unable to begin construction. Hence, the extension has been increased by another year, benefiting over 10,000 allottees.

In a major financial relief move, the board has also decided to reintroduce the One-Time Settlement (OTS) Scheme for defaulting allottees for the eighth time.

This scheme will remain open from December 1, 2025, to February 28,2026, allowing defaulters to clear dues with a waiver on penal interest. Around 5,000 allottees are expected to benefit from the scheme. However, this relief will not apply to group housing and township allottees.

YEIDA officials revealed that during the last OTS scheme, 574 allottees applied, but 5,725 still remain defaulters. The new OTS is aimed at reducing their financial burden and clearing

long-pending dues.