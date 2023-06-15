Over 1,000 Delhi govt school students clear NEET-UG: CM

New Delhi: As more than 1,000 students from Delhi government schools qualified for medical entrance exam NEET-UG this year, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday congratulated students, their parents and teachers and said the feat could not have been imagined “a few years back”.



Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal shared a list of qualifying students from Delhi government schools in the past few years.

The tally of students from Delhi government schools who cleared NEET-UG saw a jump of over 40 per cent this year, with 1,074 of them qualifying the test. In 2022, 648 students from Delhi government schools cleared NEET. In 2021 and 2020, 496 and 569 students cleared the exams respectively.

“Wow. More than 1000 students from Delhi govt schools qualify NEET. This could not even be imagined just a few years back. Congrats to all students, parents and teachers,” Kejriwal tweeted.

A total of 11.45 lakh candidates out of 20.38 lakh have qualified the examination, up by 48 per cent from last year. Tamil Nadu’s Prabanjan J and Andhra Pradesh’s Bora Varun Chakravarthi topped the medical entrance exam NEET-UG this year with a perfect score of 720.

Congratulating the students, Education minister Atishi said that her government is committed to fostering a holistic educational ecosystem that nurtures the talents and aspirations of every student. “By focusing on quality

education, innovative teaching methodologies, and comprehensive student support, the government aims to empower the youth of Delhi to realise their full potential and contribute meaningfully to society,” she said.

The NTA conducted the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) at 4,097 centres in 499 cities in India and abroad on May 7.

NEET-UG is the qualifying entrance exam for admission to Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), and Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) and BSc (H) Nursing courses.

There are more than 80,000 MBBS seats in over 540 medical colleges in the country.