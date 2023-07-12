Over 1,000 DDA flats sold across Capital under FCFS scheme

New Delhi: Over 1,000 flats have been sold across various locations of the national Capital under the first-come, first-serve (FCFS) scheme of DDA.



In an unprecedented step, DDA has issued 945 demand letters online to all those who have booked the flats in the last 24 hours.

The registration and booking of the scheme is still in progress and people can book flats of their choice online through DDA’s website.

The booking for DDA’s Housing Scheme started on July 10 for about 5,500 flats in Dwarka, Jasola, Narela, Siraspur, Loknayak Puram and Rohini for 1BHK, 2BHK and 3BHK flats. While 2BHK flats in Dwarka completely sold out within a few hours, Narela and Rohini are receiving huge demand and public response has been encouraging for Jasola,

Siraspur and Loknayak Puram.

Narela Sec A1 to A4, Pocket 1B flats are also fully sold out.

Meanwhile, DMRC has issued a statement saying that the proposed Rithala-Narela corridor of the Delhi Metro may possibly be extended up to Kundli in Haryana.

The proposed stations on this corridor are Rithala, Rohini Sector 25, Rohini Sector 26, Rohini Sector 31, Rohini Sector 32, Rohini Sector 36, Barwala, Rohini Sector 35, Rohini Sector 34, Bawana Industrial Area – 1 Sector 3, 4, Bawana Industrial Area – 1 Sector 1,2, Bawana JJ Colony, Sanoth, New Sanoth, Depot Station, Bhorgarh village, Anaj Mandi Narela, Narela DDA Sports Complex, Narela, Narela Sector 5, Kundli and Nathpur. With this move, new sectors of Rohini and Narela will get much needed connectivity and real estate investors in Narela and Rohini are expected to benefit.