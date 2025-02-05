Over 1,000 cases of MCC violation registered: Cops

NEW DELHI: Since January 7, when MCC was enforced after the announcement of elections, a total of 1,076 cases have been registered under this provision and around 34,000 people have faced action due to MCC violation by Delhi Police. With merely one day before the Delhi Assembly polls on February 5, law enforcement machinery has intensified measures to ensure all’s well so far.

In a major crackdown, police arrested 14 proclaimed offenders and lodged 25 FIRs under the Defacement of Public Property Act. It has detained 324 people during the past 24 hours alone under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNSS). Special Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch), Devesh Srivastava, confirmed the arrests, stating that authorities are taking stringent action to curb electoral malpractices.

“A total of 27 FIRs have been registered, and 28 people have been arrested in illegal liquor-related cases. Liquor worth Rs 3.75 crore has been seized as part of the ongoing enforcement drive,” Srivastava stated.

About 469 illegal firearms and 513 rounds of ammunition have been seized, resulting in 491 arrests under the Arms Act. Over 1.1 lakh litres of illicit liquor have been seized, and 1,381 people have been booked for its distribution. Anti-narcotics operations have also resulted in the recovery of 196.6 kg of drugs worth Rs 77.9 crore, with 177 arrests.

Additionally, authorities have seized Rs 11.36 crore in cash and 37.39 kgs of silver.

Delhi Chief Electoral Officer: Enforcement agencies have made seizures worth Rs 220 crore in total, which includes Rs 88 crore in drugs, Rs 81 crore in precious metals, and nearly Rs 40 crore in cash. The CEO has reported that 7,500 complaints were lodged through cVigil, of which 7,467 have been resolved while the remaining 32 are still in review.

To enhance voter assistance, authorities have introduced AI chatbots and ‘Cyber Sarthi’ to provide real-time election-related support.