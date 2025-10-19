Over 100 licenses issued for sale of green firecrackers ahead of Diwali; 56 applications still pending

New Delhi: In the Diwali festive season, a total of 159 store owners across Delhi-NCR have applied for temporary licenses to sell green firecrackers following the Supreme Court’s conditional relaxation of the firecracker ban.

Of these, 103 traders have been granted licenses, while the applications of 56 others remain under review by the authorities.

According to the police, the licenses were granted after a verification process to ensure that only green firecrackers considered less harmful to air quality than conventional fireworks are made available to the public.

The pending applications are undergoing scrutiny and may be decided in the coming days, depending on compliance with safety and environmental guidelines.

The move comes after the Supreme Court earlier this month allowed the sale and use of green firecrackers in the national capital region during festivals, but with strict conditions.

The court made it clear that only certified green firecrackers can be sold and used within specified time limits, while the manufacture, storage, and sale of traditional fireworks remain strictly prohibited.

Authorities explained that the licenses issued so far cover various markets across the capital and its adjoining cities, including Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad.

The Delhi Police and district administrations in NCR are tasked with monitoring the licensed outlets to prevent any illegal sale.

In the past, large consignments of banned firecrackers have been seized from black markets, raising concerns about their continued availability despite prohibitory orders.

Store owners who have received licenses expressed cautious optimism about sales this year, saying that while demand exists, supply remains limited and prices are higher compared to conventional fireworks. Some traders also complained about the complicated approval process and the uncertainty created by last-minute decisions on licensing.

Some specialists, meanwhile, have raised concerns over the reintroduction of firecrackers during a period when Delhi’s air quality typically dips to hazardous levels due to stubble burning, vehicular emissions, and weather conditions.

Authorities have reassured residents that checks will be conducted at licensed stores to confirm that only green firecrackers approved by the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) are being sold.

Buyers have also been advised to demand proof of certification before purchase.

With Diwali only weeks away, the balance between public sentiment favouring festive celebrations and the urgent need to control toxic air pollution remains delicate.