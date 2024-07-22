Over 100 Greater Noida residents protest builder over unresolved housing issues

Greater Noida: Over a hundred residents of a high rise residential society in Greater Noida West staged protest against the builder on Sunday over several unresolved issues which has left them in lurch for past several years.

Residents of La Residentia in Greater Noida West are frustrated over delays in flat registration, lack of occupancy certificates, and infrastructure issues. They report having moved into incomplete flats five years ago with unfulfilled promises of fixes. Key concerns include no Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) for elevators, a rented diesel generator, a non-functional Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) for three years, and inadequate parking. Persistent basement leaks and poor construction quality further exacerbate their grievances.