Over 100 Delhi Police personnel honoured

NEW DELHI: As many as 106 Delhi Police personnel of the East district were honoured with commendation certificates and cash rewards for their performance and dedication to duty, officials said on Sunday.

The ceremony was attended by assistant commissioners of police, station house officers, and the in-charge of the anti-narcotics squad, along with the awardees.

The recognition was aimed at encouraging professionalism and sustained commitment within the force, officials said.

Senior officers noted that such initiatives help boost morale and reinforce high standards of policing

across the district.