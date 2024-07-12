Over 100 agents nabbed till June for sending passengers abroad illegally

New Delhi: In response to escalating visa and passport fraud incidents facilitating illegal immigration, the IGI Airport Police have launched a rigorous crackdown on fraudulent agents operating across India.



According to the DCP IGI Airport, Usha Rangnani, over the past six months, the IGI Airport Police have apprehended 108 fraudulent agents—a substantial increase compared to 51 in the same period in 2023. Arrests have been made nationwide, including in Punjab, Gujarat, Haryana, Maharashtra, and West Bengal. The police have shifted their focus towards holding agents accountable rather than solely targeting passengers, who may unknowingly fall victim to illegal immigration schemes, often seeking better opportunities abroad. This strategic approach addresses the root causes of these scams and has led to significant success in detection and apprehension efforts.

A comprehensive review of pending investigations where only passengers were previously arrested was conducted, and investigating officers were tasked with tracking down and prosecuting these offenders. As a result, numerous agents from both old and new cases have been apprehended this year. Many LookOut Circulars (LOCs) have been issued for agents who have fled abroad or remain untraceable, marking a twofold increase from the same period in 2023. Several Proclaimed Offenders (POs), mostly from cases over a decade old, have also been apprehended this year, demonstrating the police’s commitment to resolving long-standing cases, Rangnani mentioned.

Public awareness is crucial to prevent individuals from falling victim to fraudulent agents who exploit their aspirations for better opportunities abroad. These agents employ deceptive tactics, often leaving unaware passengers in legal jeopardy. Many victims unknowingly become involved in these schemes, paying substantial sums sourced from selling lands, mortgaging homes, or taking high-interest loans. Individuals must exercise caution and verify the legitimacy of agents and their services, DCP Rangnani said.

In a recent high-profile case, a passenger attempted to go abroad five times through an agent named Sultan but was unsuccessful each time, ultimately landing in jail. Sultan, who was arrested on March 12, 2024, had charged the passenger Rs. 50 lakhs for his services. This case underscores the severe risks associated with such actions, which can prove futile and dangerous. Desperate passengers risk injury, trafficking, and even death, Rangnani said.

Adding further, Rangnani said that the IGI Airport Police’s investigations have revealed various rackets and scams involving methods such as affixing fake departure and arrival stamps, using ‘donkey routes’ for illegal entry, producing fake visas, forging passports, and work permits, and seaman documents, and impersonation schemes.