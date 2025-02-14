Over 10 JMI students detained by police, released after 12 hrs

NEW DELHI: Over 10 students from Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) were allegedly detained by Delhi Police in the early hours of Thursday for protesting against the university’s disciplinary action against two PhD scholars. The students were released nearly 12 hours later, but the agitation continued, with students condemning what they termed an “unprecedented crackdown on student activism.”The protest, which began on Monday, was triggered by the university administration’s decision to suspend several students on charges of “vandalism, unauthorized and unlawful protests, and defamation of the university.” Some of the suspended students claimed they had received suspension letters from the administration, further fueling their agitation.

The university, however, defended its stance, alleging that the protestors had damaged campus property, including the central canteen and the security advisor’s office gate. The administration stated that it sought police intervention to prevent further disruption.

According to the All India Students’ Association (AISA), which has been actively supporting the protesters, students were forcibly removed from campus and taken to undisclosed locations. “In an unprecedented display of an anti-student crackdown, first-year students were dragged out of Jamia and thrown into Delhi Police vans. Their communication with the outside world was completely cut off,” said Neha, AISA activist, addressing a gathering of protestors.

AISA released a statement condemning the detentions, alleging that the move was orchestrated by Chief Proctor Naved Jamal and newly appointed Vice-Chancellor Mazhar Asif. “At 5 AM, the Delhi Police, in collaboration with the JMI administration, detained students from the campus and took them to unknown locations. Throughout the day, police evaded questions and refused to provide any accountability,” the statement read.

The student group also accused the administration of suppressing democratic expression at a minority institution, stating, “It is evident that this government, police, and administration aim to crush student voices through mental and physical violence and underhanded tactics.”

The JMI administration defended its actions, stating the protests were unlawful and disrupted academics. It claimed students had blocked access to the Central Library since February 10, despite an offer for dialogue. Preventive measures were taken to clear the site and restore normalcy. The administration, with the Proctorial team, evicted protesters and sought police assistance to maintain order.