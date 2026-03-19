Outreach: CM Gupta goes grassroots for Budget inputs

New Delhi: In a move aimed at shaping an inclusive and people-centric Budget 2026, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday held extensive pre-budget consultations with gig workers, farmers, rural representatives and labour groups at the Delhi Secretariat.



The consultations, held in separate sessions, saw participants raising key concerns related to employment conditions, social security, rural infrastructure and agricultural reforms. The Chief Minister interacted directly with attendees and assured them that their suggestions would be incorporated into the budget planning process. “Public participation is the biggest strength of a developed Delhi,” she said.

Gig workers highlighted the need for improved working conditions, including safe parking spaces, rest facilities and better access to public amenities. They also demanded expansion of EV infrastructure and subsidies, especially for women drivers. Concerns over social security dominated the discussions, with calls for linking workers to provident fund systems, health schemes and recognition as “employees” instead of “partners.”

Farmers and rural representatives focused on strengthening agricultural infrastructure, seeking better irrigation systems, improved rural roads and reforms in mandi operations. They also raised demands for subsidies, fair compensation mechanisms and revision of circle rates for agricultural land. Access to Kisan Credit Cards, easier loans and effective crop insurance implementation were also highlighted.

Labour groups emphasised welfare measures such as timely wages, housing, healthcare and improved working conditions. They called for labour offices in every district, expansion of schemes like ESIC and PPF, and the formation of a Labour Welfare Board.

Reassuring all stakeholders, Gupta said the government is committed to addressing their concerns. “We will address their concerns and ensure they receive adequate facilities,” she said, adding that agriculture, rural development and worker welfare will receive special focus in the upcoming budget.

Labour and Development Minister Kapil Mishra termed the consultations a step towards inclusive governance. “Farmers and rural areas were neglected under previous governments, but under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s leadership, significant work is being done for villages, the poor and farmers,” he said.