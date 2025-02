Outer north Delhi to face water supply disruption

NEW DELHI: Parts of the national capital will face water supply disruption from the evening of February 20 to the morning of February 21 due to maintenance work, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said on Friday.

The affected areas include Bakhtawarpur, Jhangola, Tigipur, Kushak No. 111, Mahammadpur, Ramjanpur, Singhu, Palla, Tajpur, Akbarpur Mazra, Alipur, Jindpur, Bakoli, Khampur, Budhpur, Hamidpur, Holambi Kalan, Khera Kalan, Khera Khurd, Naya Bans, Mamurpur, Pana Udhyan/Paposian Narela, Narela’s V/A colonies, regularised colonies, JJ Cluster, DDA area, Industrial area, Metro Vihar Phases I and II, Nangli Poona, Kadipur, Mukhemelpur, Ibrahimpur, Sant Nagar, Burari, Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, Samaipur, Badli, Libaspur, and Sirsapur.

The DJB said water supply would be unavailable or at low pressure.