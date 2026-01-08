Outer Dist Police review safety, civic concerns

NEW DELHI: The Outer District of the Delhi Police on Monday convened a District Level Committee (DLC) meeting at the Conference Hall of Pitampura Police Lines to review civic and law-and-order issues and strengthen coordination with community stakeholders. The meeting was chaired by Lok Sabha MP Yogender Chandoliya.

Senior officers in attendance included DCP (Outer District) Sachin Sharma, Additional DCP-I Narra Chaitanya and Additional DCP-II Manoj Kumar Meena, along with all ACPs and SHOs of the district. Representatives from the district magistrates’ offices of North West and West Delhi, local MLAs, and 23 co-opted members from business associations, NGOs and social organisations were also present, underlining the emphasis on participatory policing.

Welcoming the MP, DCP Sharma introduced the senior officers and presented an overview of Outer Delhi’s demographic profile, prevailing crime trends and measures undertaken to enhance public safety. These included initiatives to curb street-level crime, improve police visibility and address concerns raised during community outreach programmes.

MP Chandoliya stressed the need for close coordination between the police, civic agencies and community representatives to ensure effective governance and swift redressal of public grievances. Contact details of local SHOs were shared with committee members to facilitate easier access.

Members raised issues such as traffic congestion, illegal encroachments, unregulated weekly markets, parking problems and erratic e-rickshaw movement. Women’s safety and the need for more sensitive handling of complaints at police stations were also discussed.