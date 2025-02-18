Outer Delhi Police conduct 51 raids, seize illegal goods, arrest criminals

NEW DELHI: The Outer Delhi Police conducted a massive crackdown on crime under Operation Kavach 7.0, conducting 51 raids that led to major arrests and seizures.

The 24-hour operation, conducted between February 12 at 6 pm and February 13 at 6 pm, targeted drug trafficking, illegal liquor, arms possession, gambling, and violations of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA).

Officials stated that these efforts have disrupted illegal networks, strengthened law enforcement, and sent a strong warning to criminal elements operating in the district.

According to the police, during the operation, law enforcement seized a large quantity of illegal drugs, including 1,804 grams of ganja, 10.41 grams of heroin, and 3.78 grams of smack.

Eight individuals were arrested for drug trafficking. Additionally, the police cracked down on illegal liquor smuggling, confiscating 1,070.5 liters of illicit liquor, 82 beer bottles, and five hookahs.

This led to the arrest of 25 liquor traffickers. The raids also targeted illegal arms possession, resulting in the recovery of five knives, one pistol, and one live cartridge, with six individuals arrested for carrying these weapons. Illegal gambling activities were also a key focus of the operation. The police raided gambling dens, arresting two individuals and seizing Rs 5,650 in cash along with gambling-related materials.

Authorities emphasised that these actions are part of a broader effort to eliminate illegal activities and ensure a safer environment for residents.

In addition to these direct actions, the police carried out several preventive measures to maintain law and order.

A total of 57 individuals were apprehended under Sections 126/170 of the BNSS, while 85 were detained under Section 40A of the Excise Act. Another seven were booked under Section 40B of the same act. Thirteen individuals were bound down under Section 129 of the BNSS, and 28 were restrained under Sections 92, 93, and 97 of the Delhi

Police Act. To further reinforce law enforcement efforts, 1,214 individuals were detained under Section 65 of the DP Act, while 129 vehicles were seized under Section 66. The police also executed 16 non-bailable warrants during the operation.

To ensure compliance with COTPA and discourage the use of tobacco in public spaces, the police issued 84 challans to violators. Authorities emphasised that this initiative aims to foster a healthier, safer environment while reinforcing regulations prohibiting tobacco use in designated areas. The Outer District Police reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining law and order and urged citizens to report suspicious activities. Officials confirmed that Operation Kavach 7.0 is part of ongoing efforts to

enhance public safety.