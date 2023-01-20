‘Out of 10K buildings, 6K asked for safety certs’

New Delhi: The city government Thursday told the Delhi HC, which is hearing a plea related to earthquake preparedness, that out of over 10,000 buildings identified for assessing structural safety, more than 6,000 have been asked to show structural safety certificates and 144 unsafe buildings demolished. The Delhi government said structural audit of 4,655 buildings has been done, while retrofitting is in progress in respect of 89.

The state government filed a status report before a bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad which listed the matter for further hearing on February 16.

The Delhi government said the reports on action taken pursuant to the HC’s earlier order, reveal a total of 10,203 buildings have been identified for assessing structural safety so far and notices have been issued in respect of 6,192 of them asking their owners to furnish structural safety certificates.