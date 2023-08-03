Dengue control workers, who are currently on a strike, will protest in front of Delhi chief minister’s official residence on Thursday to press for their various demands, including regularisation of services, a leader of their union said.

Amid a rise in dengue cases in Delhi, scores of city municipal workers, who are at the forefront of the fight against vector-borne diseases, had began their indefinite strike on Monday.

“Our issues are not being heard seriously and, therefore, we are going to protest outside the CM house tomorrow. We want our demand to be met by authorities,” Anti-Malaria Ekta Karmachari Union’s president Devanand Sharma said on Tuesday.