‘Our culture’: Delhi BJP commemorates Hindu New Year with grand celebration at IGI Stadium

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP organised a celebration of Hindu New Year at IGI Stadium on Sunday.



The event was organised by Temple Cell Coordinator, Karnail Singh who stated that the purpose of the event was to raise awareness among people about the Hindu New year. He also added, “Just like other people celebrate their culture with pomp and show, we too should recognise our culture.”

Hindu New Year, Samvat 2081 was presided by Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva. Buses full of supporters from all over Delhi and all parts of the country attended the ceremony. The vitality of the atmosphere created by the supporters enveloped every person present at the ceremony. The crowd presented as one through their indistinguishable traditional black attire and saffron flags. Along with the devout participants the event was also attended by several saints and mahants.

Delhi BJP president, Virendra Sachdeva, along with revered saints, organisation Secretary, Pavan Rana, Temple Cell Coordinator Karnail Singh, and Bhajan singer Anuradhapura Poddar, lit the ceremonial lamp and inaugurated the event. Delhi BJP president said, “The elections of 2024 will decide the future of India, and along with that, we all will keep the foundation of a developed India of 2047, and with this resolution, we will leave from here today.” He further stated, “We are all fortunate to be witnesses to the installation of Lord Shri Ram’s idol.” Special clips based on the inauguration of Ram Temple were showcased and met with chants of “Jai Shri Ram.” Another attendee, elaborates on his views on BJP, “BJP and its perception is not only limited to the country anymore, but the worldwide view of BJP is of a party that builds itself from the ground up.”