Orthopaedic experts to gather at AIIMS

NEW DELHI: The Department of Orthopaedics at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi is set to host the POF Quarterly Meet 2026, bringing together medical professionals and experts in the field of orthopaedics. The event, scheduled to be held at the institute’s SET Facility, reflects AIIMS’ continued emphasis on academic exchange and clinical advancement.



According to information shared by the institute, the meet will focus on the theme “Knotty Bone Lesions Pedipod’s Nightmare,” highlighting complex orthopaedic conditions and challenges in diagnosis and treatment. Such academic gatherings are considered crucial platforms for discussing evolving techniques, sharing case studies, and fostering collaboration among specialists.

Events like the Quarterly Meet form part of a broader calendar of orthopaedic conferences and teaching programmes held across the country, aimed at strengthening clinical expertise and innovation in the discipline.

The upcoming session is expected to see participation from faculty members, researchers, and postgraduate students, further reinforcing AIIMS’ role as a hub for advanced medical learning.