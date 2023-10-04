‘Organic Farmers Meet’ on Oct 7 to promote organic products

New Delhi: In a concerted effort to promote organic products and advocate for the welfare of organic farmers, the ‘Organic Farmers Meet’ is set to take place on October 7 at Malikpur Gao, Delhi.



Organised by DHAM Organic, this gathering will draw participation from organic farmers across various regions, including Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, and more.

The event will be attended by Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot and Padmashri awardee Bharat Bhushan Tyagi, a renowned figure in the realm of organic farming. Additionally, organic farming expert Satyawan Shehrawat will also be present, emphasising the importance of promoting organic products and sustainable agricultural practices.

‘Organic Farmers Meet’ aims to address a pressing issue faced by organic farmers nationwide. Sumit Dagar, founder of DHAM Organic revealed that many farmers find themselves disadvantaged in the current market landscape, where large corporations dominate the organic products sector. “These corporations purchase organic goods from farmers at prices that often fail to reflect their true value, subsequently selling these products to consumers at significantly higher prices.”

Dagar voiced his concerns, stating, “The big companies have captured the market for organic products, which they buy from farmers and sell at higher prices. Farmers are not receiving fair compensation for their hard work and dedication. As a result, consumers are forced to pay exorbitant prices for organic products. By promoting and providing a platform for organic farmers, we can benefit both the farmers and consumers.”

The meeting provides a vital platform for these farmers to voice their concerns and seek government support. A primary objective of the meeting is to request the government’s assistance in establishing avenues for organic farmers to directly sell their products to consumers.

With approximately 100 farmers in attendance and support from various regions, this gathering promises to be a significant step toward achieving fair trade practices within the organic farming sector.

Furthermore, attendees will have the opportunity to showcase and sell their organic products, which encompass a diverse range, including honey, apples, milk, turmeric, and more.