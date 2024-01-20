Orange alert issued amid dense fog

New Delhi: The weather department has issued an “orange alert” for dense fog on Saturday in the national capital and adjoining areas, officials on Friday said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast mainly clear skies with dense to very dense fog during the early hours.

There will be cold to severe cold day condition at isolated places in Delhi, with maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle around 15 and 7 degrees Celsius, respectively, they said.

Kuldeep Srivastava, scientist and head of the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre, said there will be a marginal increase in the maximum temperature next week.

“Mornings and evenings in Delhi will be cold. However, there will be relief during the daytime due to sunlight,” he said. He added there will be no significant change in Delhi’s weather conditions in the month of January so far.

The national Capital is continuously experiencing a foggy and cold week, with the maximum temperature on Friday settling at 14.2 degrees Celsius, five notches below the season’s average. On Friday, cold to severe cold conditions were observed across Delhi.