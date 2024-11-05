Opposition leader urges swift financial aid for women

NEW DELHI: Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta, has urged Chief Minister Atishi Marlena to implement the promised monthly financial aid of Rs 1,000 for women, first announced by Arvind Kejriwal in March 2024.

Gupta highlighted that while BJP-governed states provide substantial support to women, Kejriwal has failed to deliver. He accused AAP of making empty pre-election promises, asserting that Delhi’s residents are no longer deceived and plan to vote AAP out in the next elections.