Oppn loves anti-national forces, not Bharat: CM in Assembly

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday accused opposition parties of siding with anti-national forces and praised Prime Minister Modi for Operation Sindoor, calling it a strong response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Speaking in the Assembly, Gupta said Modi upheld the dignity of women affected by the attack and criticised the INDIA bloc, claiming it echoes Pakistan’s voice.

She alleged the Opposition mistrusts the Indian Army and PM while favouring

foreign powers. Targeting Congress, she questioned its role in Partition and the 1962 war, saying the party claims credit for Independence but avoids responsibility for national crises.