‘Operationalise Safe City Project by this August’

New Delhi: Delhi L-G VK Saxena reviewed the status and progress of the “Safe City Project” being implemented by the Delhi Police and issued instructions for the same to be made fully functional and operational by August this year.

The L-G has issued instructions to incorporate Artificial Intelligence (AI) based applications into the project, so as to ensure real time crowd assessment, picking up behavioural traits and discrepancies and immediately notify the Command and Control Centres in PHQ, the Districts and Police Stations for immediate response in case of any deviations that point out towards impending

crime.

The project is being implemented at the cost of Rs 798 crore, this multi-dimensional ambitious project, funded by the Government of India will augment and enhance overall technologically-enabled policing in Delhi and help prevent and curb all forms of crimes against women apart from others.

The ‘Safe City Project’ is being implemented under the Ministry of Home Affairs in collaboration with Ministry of Women & Child Development, GOI under Nirbhaya Fund by Delhi Police within the jurisdiction of NCT

of Delhi.

The project aims to prevent and curb all forms of crimes against women in public places by providing technology-enabled surveillance systems, 24x7 real time video-based analytics, quick and effective emergency response system and dedicated emergency vehicles for responding to women in distress.

Some of the main objectives of the project include increased and demonstrative presence/visibility in public places through installation of CCTV cameras and deployment of dedicated women-safety Mobile Police Vans (PRAKHAR VANS). Use of technology, prompt availability of professionally equipped police personnel to reach women in distress.

In order to fulfil these goals, there will be 10,582 CCTV cameras installed in the jurisdiction of Delhi. Setting up of Command & Control Centre having facilities of video analytics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, facial recognition system, etc. at police hdqrs., district hdqrs. and police station

level, etc.

The work for the same is in progress.