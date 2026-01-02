Operation Vishwas: Cops recover 711 stolen, lost mobile sets worth Rs 1 cr

New Delhi: The Delhi Police’s Shahdara team have recovered 711 stolen, snatched and lost mobile phones worth nearly Rs 1 crore under “Operation Vishwas–2025,” with 86 of the devices formally handed back to their owners on New Year’s Eve.

The large-scale recovery drive, launched on May 1, was aimed at tracing mobile phones reported stolen or missing across the district and reinforcing public confidence through technology-driven policing.

Police said the operation was supported by extensive technical surveillance and digital tracking carried out by the Shahdara District Technical Surveillance Team.

Based on the data analysis, it was found that many of the missing devices were active not only in Delhi but across different parts of the country. Thirteen dedicated police teams were then formed under the overall supervision of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shahdara, to trace and recover the handsets.

The highest number of recoveries came from the Seemapuri and GTB Enclave police station areas, with 186 and 244 phones traced respectively. Other significant recoveries included 59 phones from Farsh Bazar, 44 from Vivek Vihar, 39 from Shahdara, 33 from Anand Vihar, 32 from MS Park, 21 from Geeta Colony, 20 from Krishna Nagar, 18 from Jagat Puri and 15 from Gandhi Nagar.

Police said the recoveries were made despite operational challenges, including suspects switching off phones, ignoring notices or evading officers during enquiries.

According to the data shared by police, recoveries under Operation Vishwas have steadily increased over the years, with 205 phones recovered in 2023, 555 in 2024 and 711 in 2025, taking the total to 1,471 devices.