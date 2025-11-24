Operation ‘Crystal Fortress’ nets Rs 262-crore meth haul

NEW DELHI: In one of the biggest seizures of methamphetamine in the capital, a joint operation of the Narcotics Control Bureau and Delhi Police has busted a major transnational drug trafficking network with the recovery of kgs of high-quality methamphetamine valued at Rs 262 crore. The crackdown, carried out under Operation ‘Crystal Fortress’, comes as a big breakthrough in India’s ongoing war against synthetic drug cartels.

The Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated the joint team, saying that the government is dismantling drug cartels at an “unprecedented pace”. In a post on X, he said the operation showcased seamless multi-agency coordination and reflected the government’s commitment to achieving a drug-free India.

This seizure was made on November 20, 2025, from a house in Chhatarpur, Delhi, after months of sustained surveillance, intelligence gathering, and technical intercepts. Investigators unearthed the multi-state and foreign location trafficking chain.

Two people, including a Nagaland woman whose home served as the safehouse, have been arrested with Nagaland Police’s help. Several operatives, including the alleged kingpin abroad, have been identified. The mastermind is also wanted in a major cocaine case. Officials said the seizure, part of Operation Crystal Fortress, is a major blow to a multilayered cross-border synthetic-drug network.