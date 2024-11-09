Open drain claims life of 13-yr-old boy

NEW DELHI: A 13-year-old boy died after falling into an open drain in the Rajendra Park Extension area of outer Delhi on Friday, police said.

A PCR call regarding the incident was received at 3.45 pm at Nangloi police, a police officer said.

The victim, identified as Vikas, a student of Class 6, was walking along the edge of the wide drain when he is believed to have slipped and fallen into the water, he said.

“In an attempt to save him, a local resident, Anju, along with others nearby, extended a wooden stick for Vikas to hold on to. However, the boy was unable to grab hold of it, and despite their efforts, he drowned,” said the officer.

Fire brigade personnel were also called to the spot and they promptly launched a search operation. After an extensive effort, they located Vikas but he was found dead, the officer added.

The boy’s father arrived at the spot shortly after.

“His body has been preserved for postmortem to determine the cause of death. Proceedings are underway as per law,” he said.