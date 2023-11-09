Open burning to be monitored: Mayor

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has implemented the Winter Action Plan in accordance with the revised guidelines of Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), taking actions to combat the increasing pollution levels.

Mayor Shelly Oberoi stated details about MCD’s Winter Action Plan, along with Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohammad Iqbal and Leader of the House Mukesh Goyal.

“Construction activities and open burning of garbage are major sources of pollution. Due to construction work, dust blows everywhere which increases the pollution. The second major source of pollution is solid waste. Keeping this in mind, MCD has taken many important steps,” mentioned the Mayor.

She added that there are 175 and 124 surveillance teams, patrolling day and night respectively, to monitor and stop open burning of garbage. Almost 250 personnel have been deployed during the day for the same, and 316 people at night.

“The air quality has declined in the last three-four days. I am visiting all the hotspots myself and inspecting the work being done by MCD. I have inspected the RK Puram area and visited Punjabi Bagh today. I went to the Delhi Government school in Pubjabi Bagh where the pollution metre is installed,”

said Oberoi.

Additionally, she requested the citizens to refrain from burning crackers as they have been banned along with

open burning and any construction activities. Further, garbage needs to be disposed of at designated places only after it is segregated properly.