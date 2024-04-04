Op ‘PANTHER-CLAW’: Online IPL cricket betting racket busted

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested three individuals for orchestrating an online betting racket during an IPL cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants. The tip-off regarding the racket came from an anonymous source at the Begumpur Police Station.



The arrested accused were identified as Jaswant (41) from Sector-16, Rohini, Delhi, Pankaj Kumar (36) from Sector-24, Rohini, Delhi, and Sagar

Saluja (31) from Vasant Kunj, New Delhi.

The operation unfolded following a tip-off about illicit betting activities in Sector-24, Rohini, Delhi. The Delhi Police, led by Assistant Commissioner of Police and the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Guriqbal Singh Sindhu, promptly assembled a team and conducted a raid, resulting in the apprehension of the suspects who were caught in the act of betting on the IPL match.

During the raid, the police confiscated one laptop, nine mobile phones, a register documenting transaction, and cash amounting to Rs 52,000 from the offenders.

Subsequent to their arrest, a case was filed under the Delhi Gambling Act, sections 3/4/5, at the Begumpur Police Station, with ongoing investigations.

These arrests were part of Operation “PANTHER-CLAW,” a concerted effort to combat organised crime within the district. This operation underscores the Delhi Police’s relentless commitment to eradicating illegal gambling and organised crime, demonstrating their dedication to ensuring public safety and upholding the law in the region.