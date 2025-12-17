Op Cy-Hawk: Family-run fake loan call centre busted

New Delhi: As part of Operation Cy-Hawk 2.0, the Cyber Police Station of Delhi’s North District has busted a fake call centre allegedly run by members of the same family, who posed as insurance agents and instant loan providers to cheat unsuspecting victims.

The racket came to light following a complaint by a 31-year-old man, Shuaib, who alleged that he was cheated of Rs 36,050 on the pretext of availing an online instant loan. Police said the complainant received a WhatsApp call from an unknown number in August 2025, with the caller promising quick loan approval with minimal formalities. He was asked to pay money in instalments towards processing fees, unsecured loan charges and stamp duty. The amount was transferred through UPI to a bank account linked to the accused.

A detailed technical investigation involving call detail records, IMEI analysis and tracking of the money trail led police to a fake call centre operating from Sangam Vihar. During a raid on November 11, police arrested Suresh Kumar (62), who was found to be a director of a company named Suraash Associates Private Limited. Further interrogation revealed the involvement of his children — Himanshu Kumar, Mohit Kumar, Rohit Kumar and Madhu Rani — who allegedly managed and operated the fraudulent setup. While Himanshu is absconding, the other three joined the investigation and were bound down under relevant

legal provisions.