Only Kejriwal delivers tangible benefits to people: Gopal Rai

New Delhi: At a ‘Karyakarta Sammelan’ in Mustafabad on Thursday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi state convenor Gopal Rai emphasised the stark difference between the AAP government and its predecessors, stating that while

other parties seek votes, only Arvind Kejriwal delivers tangible benefits to the people.

Rai highlighted that the AAP government is the only political entity in the country providing essential services like free electricity, water, education, healthcare, and women’s bus travel. He pointed out that these initiatives save Delhi

families between Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000 monthly, underscoring the economic relief AAP has brought to the public.

“Everyone takes votes, but only Arvind Kejriwal delivers benefits,” said Rai, stressing that under previous governments, votes and taxes were collected from the people, but the benefits were restricted to ministers and leaders. He noted, “Earlier, votes and notes were taken from people, but benefits went to ministers; AAP decided that free services must belong to people.”

Rai further detailed the significant improvement in Delhi’s infrastructure, particularly electricity. “Under previous regimes, only the Prime Minister’s residence had 24x7 electricity; now, every home in Delhi enjoys uninterrupted electricity,” he remarked. He also pointed out that while Delhi imports electricity from states like Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh, which are governed by the BJP, these states still lack consistent power supply.

Addressing criticism from the BJP over AAP’s free services, Rai questioned, “When the votes and money come from the people, and Arvind Kejriwal provides these facilities to them, it suddenly becomes an issue for the BJP?” He reiterated that AAP would stop these benefits only if leaders and ministers nationwide were denied similar privileges. Rai also noted that AAP’s policies have led to significant savings for Delhi families, particularly in Mustafabad, where 98 per cent of families save between Rs 5,000 and Rs 7,000 every month. “These savings add up to Rs 60,000 a year, amounting to Rs 3 lakh over five years,” he concluded. The event reinforced AAP’s commitment to prioritising the common man and delivering on promises made during their tenure in power.