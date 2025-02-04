Only God or Modi can develop Delhi: Bidhuri

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha witnessed a heated debate on Monday as BJP MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri launched a scathing attack on the AAP government, accusing it of “looting” Delhi and turning it into a “hell.” Speaking during the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address, Bidhuri listed several central government initiatives, such as biodiversity parks, expressways, and infrastructure projects, and claimed the AAP government had denied Delhi residents the benefits of housing, transport, and healthcare.

He further criticised AAP for obstructing central schemes like the Ujjwala Yojana and not allotting flats under the PM Awas Yojana. Bidhuri also reminded Congress of AAP’s criticism of its leaders and urged them to support BJP in the upcoming elections.

He accused Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal of hypocrisy, citing his extravagant Rs 179 crore glass palace, while claiming that flats and official residences for key officials were demolished for its construction. Bidhuri concluded by predicting a BJP victory in the

February 5 elections.