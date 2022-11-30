Only AAP candidates will get work done for public in MCD, says Manish Sisodia

New Delhi: Only AAP will ensure completion of all the works of the public in MCD and people should vote for candidates of AAP in their ward, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday while interacting with voters in back-to-back 'Nukkad Sabhas' in 10 wards of Laxmi Nagar, Krishna Nagar and Gandhi Nagar.



While interacting with the public in Gandhi Nagar, Sisodia said, "BJP extorts money from traders in Gandhi Nagar and imposes arbitrary conversion charges on them. It could not provide them a basic facility like parking for the traders in Gandhi Nagar. Apart from that, huge piles of garbage could be seen in Asia's biggest readymade market. We want to develop it as a grand hub of readymade garments, but BJP only wants to stop us. Traders here are worried because of it and we will help them get rid of this after December 7."

The public in Gandhi Nagar and Laxmi Nagar said corporators in both the wards are from BJP and during their tenure they only focused on stopping development works in their areas. As per the residents, whenever the government starts any work, BJP councillors come to stop it.

During his sabhas, Sisodia mentioned that CM Kejriwal showed trust in the teachers of Delhi government schools and provided them all the facilities, showed respect to them and gave them salaries on time. In return, teachers worked hard for the students and Delhi government schools, and as a result, the Delhi education model is well known across the world today.

He then said, "After coming to MCD, we will show the same confidence in our sanitation workers, they will get all facilities, they will get their salary on time every month, and they will get their due respect. Together, we will make Delhi the cleanest and most beautiful in the world."