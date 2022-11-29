Only AAP can cure inflation & unemployment: CM Kejriwal

New Delhi: AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal said that only his party can cure the inflation and unemployment crisis in the country.



While campaigning in the election-bound state of Gujarat Kejriwal said that if the AAP government is formed then it will give free electricity, world-class education-health and Rs 1,000 a month to every woman, which will bring freedom from inflation.

While elaborating on the plans for Gujarat the Delhi CM said that after investigating all paper leaks, all paper leakers will be imprisoned for 10 years, all government recruitments will be completed in one year and unemployment allowance will be given to all unemployed youths. He further said that Gujarat is going to opt for AAP because this is the first time that a party is saying that it will get rid of inflation. "Women and youth are already voting for the Aam Aadmi Party, but this time you should also convince all your family members to vote for AAP," he said.

The Delhi CM said that the traders feel betrayed by the ruling BJP government and they have complained about being threatened by local politicians and being forced to pay money to them.

"How do you expect a trader to work in such pathetic conditions? This upcoming election is an election for change. Every trader in the state, and when we say 'every trader', we literally mean that nearly everyone we have met has come out openly and said that they want their working conditions to change and that they will vote for the Aam Aadmi Party. However, they also admit that they are afraid to say this in the open as they have to maintain good relations with the local politicians," he added.

Kejriwal reminded the traders that they have an opportunity to uproot the entire system that has exploited them for so long. He promised them that when the AAP government is formed they will be able to run their business and also gain respect from the people around them. "No one will call you and threaten you and demand money from you, as we do not believe in such kind of politics. You will be able to earn better as well as the market conditions will be better with inflation and unemployment being reined in by the government," he said.

He requested the women of Gujarat to urge their family members and friends to vote for AAP as well. He said that even basic food items are expensive at the moment, and it is the women who face the most problems at the time of inflation, as they are the ones who usually run the household therefore they should vote for AAP—a party that will remove inflation.