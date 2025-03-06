Only 3 more days: AAP puts up posters

New Delhi: AAP workers on Wednesday put up posters on a flyover in Delhi with the message “only three more days”, seeking to build pressure on the BJP government over its “promise” to roll out Rs 2,500 monthly financial assistance to women by March 8. AAP leader and former MLA Rituraj Jha referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s January 30 remarks to question the “delay” in the rollout of the scheme.

“PM Modi had said that as soon as a BJP government is formed in Delhi, the first cabinet meeting would pass a plan to give Rs 2,500 to women and on March 8 — International Women’s Day — the amount would be transferred to their bank accounts. “Now, only three days are left and everyone wants to know when they will transfer the amount. Every woman in Delhi is waiting for the Rs 2,500 in their...,” Jha said.