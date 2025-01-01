Online investment fraud syndicate busted, five apprehended

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police have dismantled an online investment fraud syndicate, arresting five individuals linked to scams amounting to over ₹2.5 crore.

The case began when a Sadh Nagar resident reported losing ₹19.27 lakh after being lured with false promises of high returns. Initial investigations revealed funds were channelled to fake accounts in Ludhiana and subsequently transferred to Dubai. Two Dubai-based fraudsters, Amandeep and Prabsimran Singh, are suspected of collaborating with Chinese nationals. The syndicate is linked to 68

complaints nationwide.